Pelosi hits Trump’s ‘reckless’ push for arrest protests

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Saturday denounced Donald Trump’s “reckless” posts urging supporters to protest his looming indictment and possible arrest.

“No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States,” the California congresswoman tweeted, hours after Trump posted an all-caps missive to Truth Social telling followers that he “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump wrote.

“The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters,” Pelosi countered.

“He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence.”





Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi denounced Donald Trump’s “reckless” posts. Getty Images

Trump’s “goal is acts of violence in his name,” California Rep. Eric Swalwell echoed. “And we must be prepared to protect against it.”

Pelosi led the Democratic pushback after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed to open an “immediate” congressional probe of what he called a “politically motivated prosecution” — Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s investigation of a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“Kevin McCarthy once again playing the part of criminal defense counsel to shield Trump from accountability,” snarked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).





Trump posted in all-caps to Truth Social telling followers that he would be arrested on Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

“Heedless of the consequences to the country, he stirs the pot.”

In January, McCarthy kicked Schiff and Swalwell off the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, accusing them of lying “to the American public time and again.”