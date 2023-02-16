Pella Kågerman & Hugo Lilja To Direct ‘Egghead Republic’ For NonStop – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Aniara filmmakers Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja have found their next project.

The directing duo will return to feature filmmaking with Egghead Republic, a satirical coming-of-age tale in part based on Kågerman’s experience working for Vice Magazine and the novel Die Gelehrtenrepublik, by Arno Schmidt

The story will take place in an alternative reality where the cold war did not end, and Soviet Kazakstan has been struck by an atomic bomb. A young Swedish club kid — working at one of the hippest magazines in the world — is handed the assignment of reporting from the restricted zone.

The film will start shooting in Gotland and Stockholm this spring. Kågerman and Lilja also wrote the pic. Nina Lund is producing for You Saved Me AB. Co-producers are Film Stockholm, Gotland Film Fund, and Film i Dalarna.

NonStop Entertainment will co-produce and distribute Egghead Republic in the Nordics.

“To jump up on this radioactive beast is something we’ve been longing for and we haven’t been this excited in quite a while,” Kågerman and Lilja said. “We can’t wait to let the audience ride with us on this over-the-top adventure. Poetic and dumb is what we are aiming for.”

Jakob Abrahamsson, CEO of NonStop Entertainment, added: “Thrilled to be co-producing and distributing something out of the unique creative minds that are Pella and Hugo, mighty impressed as we are by Aniara as well as their shorts. Egghead Republic is a unique project that stands out both script-wise and in production methods, we wouldn’t miss this chance for the world.”

Kågerman and Lilja’s last feature Aniara, a screen adaptation of Nobel Laureate Harry Martinson’s novel of the same name, picked up 4 Guldbagge Awards, the Cineuropa Award at Les Arcs and was nominated for a European film award.