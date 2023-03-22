Pelicans clear Zion Williamson to return to on-court activities, still out for 2 more weeks

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Zion Williamson on the court, but he’s finally getting back to where he belongs.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Wednesday that they’ve cleared Williamson to return to on-court activities following a reevaluation of his hamstring injury.

Williamson injured his right hamstring during an early January game against the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played since. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 26 points a game with seven rebounds and 4.6 assists.

While Williamson is finally getting back on the court, there’s really nothing he’ll be able to do for the team if he’s actually cleared to return to games when he’s reevaluated. In two weeks it’ll be April 5, just four days until the end of the season.

The Pelicans have cleared Zion Williamson to return to on-court activities. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

What the Pelicans will be doing when the season ends is still up in the air, however. When Williamson went down on Jan. 2, the Pelicans were third in the Western Conference, behind only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies (who have remained at the top through March 21). Now they’re in 12th with a 35-37 record, mostly thanks to a 10-game losing streak that happened in mid-January that they couldn’t recover from. A 12th place finish doesn’t get them into the play-in.

And yet that 35-37 record still keeps them in the hunt for a play-in spot. There are only three and a half games between the fourth place Phoenix Suns (38-33) and the 12th place Pelicans. With 10 games left in the season, anything can happen. Could that include Zion recovering enough to actually play some meaningful basketball? We’ll have to wait and see.