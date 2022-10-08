Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes out after sustaining torn UCL in preseason game vs. Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes sustained a torn UCL in his left elbow during their preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, the team announced on Saturday.

Hayes won’t undergo surgery, and will instead rehab his elbow. He’ll be evaluated again in two weeks, meaning he will miss the start of the season.

Hayes had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes in their 107-101 win over the Pistons on Friday. It’s unclear how Hayes hurt his elbow specifically in the contest.

The 22-year-old averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, both career-highs, last season with the Pelicans — who selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2019. Hayes is entering the final year of his initial four-year, $22 million deal this fall.

The Pelicans will open their season against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 19. At best, Hayes would be able to return for their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23, though it’s more likely the team will ease him back in rather than rush him back right after the two-week mark.