Pelé’s Daughter Posts Message & Photo With Her Father In The Hospital – The Hamden Journal

As soccer great Pelé’s condition has deteriorated, his daughter Kely Nascimento has been sharing the journey with fans via social media.

On Friday, Nascimento posted a photo of herself hugging her 82-year-old father in his hospital bed.

The caption, written in Portuguese, reads: “We continue to be here, in the fight and in faith. One more night together.”

Pelé (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. He is being treated for colon cancer and a respiratory infection. According to AP this week, his cancer has advanced and he is currently receiving “elevated care” for kidney and heart issues,

Pele is regarded by many as the greatest soccer player of all-time. He scored 643 goals in 659 official matches for the Brazilian club Santos. He scored 77 times in 92 games for his country’s national team.

The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden.

Pelé has a number of screen credits to his name, most playing some version of himself, and virtually all touching on the world of soccer in some way. In 1981, he starred opposite Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine in Victory, directed by John Huston. In 1985, co-starred with Houston in A Minor Miracle. He had top billing the following year in Hotshots, with Mario van Peebles and Penelope Ann Miller.

Bruce Haring contributed to this report.