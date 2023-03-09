Pedro Pascal’s Chaotic Starbucks Order Has Us Seriously On Edge

When Starbucks released its new spring menu earlier this week, the coffee shop must have somehow forgotten to add the “Pedro Pascal” to the menu because the highly caffeinated drink is absolutely blowing up on TikTok.

It turns out that the internet was recently made aware of actor Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order thanks to a chance encounter with a fan. A recent TikTok from @alexafromspace includes a photo of a smiling Pascal carefully cradling his beverage with two hands.

“Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders,” the caption to the TikTok reads.

Brace yourselves. Pascal’s order is an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots. Assuming that the actor’s order includes six shots of espresso total (and not in addition to), that gets him to around 384 mg of caffeine, with 64 mg per shot. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 400 mg is around the max amount of caffeine someone should have before side effects may start to kick in.

“For healthy adults, the FDA has cited 400 milligrams a day—that’s about four or five cups of coffee—as an amount not generally associated with dangerous, negative effects,” according to a warning on the FDA website.

Still, fans are a bit concerned about the chaotic order.

One concerned commenter on TikTok replied, “is his HEART OKAY!?” Another user offered some interesting insight on the effect of six shots of espresso: “dude one time the barista gave me 6 shots instead of 3 and I could read thoughts,” they wrote.

