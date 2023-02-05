Pedro Pascal Takes Dig At Contrasting Filming Environments For ‘The Last Of Us’ Versus ‘The White Lotus’ – The Hamden Journal

Pedro Pascal took a turn at hosting Saturday Night Live fresh off of starring in HBO’s The Last of Us. Watch the monologue in the video posted above.

“I’m so excited to be here,” he said enthusiastically as he started his monologue.

Pascal then took a swipe at the conditions he had to work in for his HBO show versus the setting of the cable network’s other hit series The White Lotus.

“I spent the last year shooting a show called The Last of Us on HBO,” he said. “For some HBO shows you get to shoot in a five-star Italian resort surrounded by beautiful people but I said, ‘No, that’s too easy. I want to shoot in a freezing Canadian forest while being chased around by a guy whose head looks like a genital wart.’”

Pascal went on to say that he is still getting used to people recognizing him after starring in hits like The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones. When a fan approached the actor because his son was a fan of the Disney+ series, the kid did not recognize him as Mando is usually in costume. When asked to do the voice, Pascal said that he couldn’t because the character’s voice is “a bedroom voice” and “without the mask it just sounds porny.”

He continued, “People walking by on the street just see me whispering to a 6-year-old kid, ‘I can bring you in warm or I can bring you in cold.’”

Pascal reminded everyone that he was born in Chile and even choked up a little bit when talking about his family.

“I was born in Chile and nine months later my parents fled [dictator] Pinochet and brought me and my sister to the U.S.,” he said. “They were so brave and without them, I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country and I certainly wouldn’t be standing here with you LL tonight. To all my family watching in Chile, I just want to say, ‘Te amo, te extraño y deja de dar mi información personal,’ which means, I love you, I miss you and stop giving out my phone number.”

During his monologue, Pascal also remembered he played two different characters in Law & Order at the beginning of his career.