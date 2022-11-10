Pedophile Peter Gerard Scully, serving life, gets another 129 years

A notorious pedophile already serving life in prison in the Philippines has been sentenced to another 129 years — for filming himself raping impoverished kids, including a baby and a girl found buried under his home.

Jailed Australian Peter Gerard Scully, 59, was sentenced this month alongside his Filipina girlfriend, Lovely Margallo, who got 126 years, according to Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Two others who helped them got nine years each.

Prosecutors detailed how Scully moved to the Philippines in 2011 to escape fraud charges in his home country — then started filming himself raping children to sell to sickos online.

Victims included an 18-month-old baby, as well a girl whose body was found buried under the floor of Scully’s house, prosecutor Merlynn Barola-Uy told Agence France-Presse (AFP)

Two of his victims — cousins aged 10 and 11 — previously told The Sydney Morning Herald how they were chained up for five days and forced to dig their own graves while being repeatedly raped on camera.

They eventually escaped, leading to Scully’s arrest in 2015 and the unraveling of his despicable crimes, including the buried body of the girl, who appeared to have been raped and strangled, the reports said.

Scully had laughed and smiled during earlier court appearances after his initial arrest in 2015. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Scully’s Filipina girlfriend, Lovely Margallo, also got sentenced to 126 years in prison for her role in his caught-on-camera crimes.

His videos, which he reportedly sold to creeps in Germany, Brazil and the US, showed Scully and his girlfriend inflicting “extreme kinds of abuses,” Barola-Uy told AFP.

“They were very graphic, they were very brutal,” she said.

Anti-human-trafficking agent Eric Nuqui had earlier said that the vids showed “some sort of systematic torture of children until death.”

Scully faced so many charges they were split into two batches. He was sentenced to life in prison for the first set in 2018 — laughing and joking in court. Another former girlfriend, Carme Ann Alvarez, also got life for the initial crimes.

The Australian pedophile was already serving life in prison when he got the extra 129-year sentence for further child-sex crimes. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Scully was then sentenced to the extra 129-year sentence on Nov. 3, after he reached a plea deal on the latest 60 charges, which included trafficking, child pornography, child abuse and rape. None of the charges appeared to be directly for killing the abused girl whose body was found under his home.

Prosecutors said victims and their families deemed the deal a “sweet victory.”

“They all want to put closure to this dark phase of their lives and move on,” Barola-Uy said.

Two locals — including a taxi driver accused of trafficking girls for Scully — got nine-year sentences. “They pleaded guilty to the charges so they could be given shorter sentences,” Barola-Uy told the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The victims and their families see the latest sentence as a a “sweet victory,” local officials said. STR/AFP via Getty Images

“I hope this sends a very strong message to all abusers, all human traffickers, that crime really does not pay,” she told AFP of the lengthy prison terms.

Scully is currently in Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Panabo City.