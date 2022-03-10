‘Peaky Blinders’ Season Six Netflix Premiere Date Set – The Hamden Journal

With the sixth and final season of period gangster epic Peaky Blinders currently enjoying a strong run in the UK, Netflix has set the premiere date for the rest of the world. All six episodes of Season 6 will launch on the streaming service at 12:01AM on June 10 in the U.S. and all markets where Netflix has the show’s rights.

The Cillian Murphy-led series debuted its sixth season in late February on BBC One in the UK, setting a new record for a season launch at 3.8 million overnight viewers. That was the best score for the Shelby clan in a debut episode ever and also tied the series’ overall record which was previously set by the Season 5 finale in September 2019.

Season 6 is the last run of the drama in series form. However, creator Steven Knight recently confirmed to us that a movie is definitely going to happen with the same players.

In Season 6, Murphy’s Tommy Shelby will square off with various foes, but the most formidable enemy he has is himself. Also returning are Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natasha O’Keeffe and Sophie Rundle, among others. Stephen Graham and James Frecheville also appear. Co-star Helen McCrory (Polly Gray) passed away last year and the first episode of Season 6 is dedicated to her.

Peaky Blinders began airing on BBC Two in 2013 and went on to win the BAFTA for Best Drama in its fourth season. It then moved to BBC One in 2019 and has continued to grow its rabid fanbase. Executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy.