‘Peaky Blinders’ Film To Shoot At Steven Knight’s Digbeth Studios – The Hamden Journal

The long-gestating Peaky Blinders feature film spin-off is to film at writer Steven Knight’s studios in Birmingham.

Speaking to British radio station Heart FM, Knight also confirmed he was close to completing the script for the film, which will follow on from the final sixth season that dropped earlier this year. The film has long been in the works, and shooting should begin “within 18 months,” he added, which is in line with previous estimations.

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham,” he said this morning. “Digbeth and Small Heath [are] where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed, so it’s like Peaky’s coming home.”

Knight confirmed the show, which stars the likes of Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Tom Hardy, will see many of the Caryn Mandabach-produced series’ cast return, but added he was planning for “some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising.”

Knight was speaking to Heart Breakfast as part of an interview about his role in delivering the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, which takes place today in the UK’s second-largest city.

Meanwhile, Knight’s dance theatre spin-off show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby has named its key cast. Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons will alternate the role of Thomas Shelby, and Naya Lovell and Seren Williams alternating the role of Grace. Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesu in the series, will provide pre-recorded narration.

The show will have its world premiere at co-producing partner venue Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27, followed by a London premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park on October 12 before embarking on a UK tour in 2023. The production will feature the permanent Rambert dance company on stage.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will feature live musicians led by Musical Director Yaron Engler and a score written by Roman GianArthur and Nate Wonder, who worked with music consultant D.J. Walde to create the soundtrack, and will include a track from Laura Mvula. Author Simon Sinek and Robin Saunders have also boarded as Executive Producers.