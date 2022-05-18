Peacock’s Queer as Folk sets a fierce, fiery stage in first official trailer

The first trailer for Peacock’s reimagining of Russell T. Davies’ Queer as Folk is here.

Premiering June 9, this decidedly more diverse Queer as Folk follows a group of friends in New Orleans when their world is upended by a senseless tragedy reminiscent of the fatal 2016 Pulse shooting in Orlando.

The trailer shows the survivors of a night club shooting dealing with the aftermath and trying to honor those who were lost. It also teases storylines tackling parenthood, family relationships, and romance.

The cast includes Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG , Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis also make appearances on the show: Cattrall’s Brenda is mom to Way and O’Connell’s characters Brodie and Julian; Lewis plays Judy, mom to Argus’ character Mingus (see EW’s first-look photos at Cattrall and Lewis in the series here).

“In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives,” creator Stephen Dunn said in a press release. Executive producer and writer Jaclyn Moore added, “we aimed to depict queer characters who live in the messy middle. People who are complicated. Who are funny and caring and flawed and sometimes selfish, but still worthy of love. Still worthy of narrative.”

“I’m very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago! As a community, we’ve radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds — with new enemies and new allies — and there was so much to be said,” Davies said. “The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry — everything a queer show should be.”

Check out the trailer, above, and several new photos from the series, below.

Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock June 9.

