Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Traitors’, Reality Show Competition With ‘Real Housewives’ And ‘Big Brother’ Stars – The Hamden Journal

Peacock has revealed the cast and premiere date for their new reality competition series The Traitors. The show hosted by Alan Cumming will drop all 10 episodes on January 12, 2023. Click on the photo gallery above to meet all of the contestants which include stars of The Real Housewives and Big Brother.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the Dutch series of the same name, celebrities and civilians will come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

The Traitors will feature reality stars and celebrity contestants including:

• Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)

• Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

• Cirie Fields (Survivor)

• Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)

• Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

• Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

• Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)

• Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

• Ryan Lochte (Olympian)

• Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)

Civilians who will join the celebrities in alliances, deception, and even “murder” include:

• Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer) — Los Angeles, CA

• Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager) — Oneida, KY

• Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services) — Reno, NV

• Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst) — Houston, TX

• Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager) — Beaumont, TX

• Geraldine Moreno (Actress) — North Hollywood, CA

• Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive) — Rye, NY

• Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist) — Staten Island, NY

• Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor) — Los Angeles, CA

• Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse) — Carlisle, PA

“Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit,’” said Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal.

Stephen Lambert, Studio Lambert, CEO, added, “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland.”