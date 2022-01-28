Peacock Sets Cast For True-Crime Love Story From Andy Siara & Sam Esmail – The Hamden Journal

Peacock has set the cast for The Resort, a true-crime love story from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and UCP. Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico, Murder Mystery), Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink, Jane) and Gabriela Cartol (La Camarista, Hernán) are set as series regulars, and Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (Happiness), Michael Hitchcock (Black Monday, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Becky Ann Baker (Girls, Freaks and Geeks) will recur in the ensemble series.

Written by Siara, The Resort is a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

Méndez will play Baltasar Frías, the head of security at the Oceana Vista Resort in 2007. He’s always in detective mode, quietly suspicious of all activity, and somehow connected to all of the unusual events in 2007.

(L-R) Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker



Bloomgarden will portray Violet Thompson, who is vacationing with her father and his girlfriend at the Oceana Visa Resort.

Cartol is Luna, the concierge at the Emma and Noah’s resort. Prior to becoming the concierge, Luna was in housekeeping at the Oceana Vista Resort back in 2007 prior to its abrupt closure.

Ryan will recur as Sam’s girlfriend, Hannah; Baker as Sam’s dad, Carl Knowlston; Hitchcock will play Ted, who’s here on vacation with his husband, also named Ted and Baker will play Sam’s mom, Jan Knowlston.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Esmail Corp. Siara will write and executive produce the series alongside Allison Miller. Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, via Anonymous Content, serve as executive producers. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as Co-Executive Producer. Ben Sinclair will also direct and executive produce episodes 1-4.

Siara is also a writer and co-producer on Peacock and UCP’s upcoming limited series Angelyne with Emmy Rossum (Shameless) starring in the title role.

Mendez is represented by WME, Good Management and attorney Richard Genow. Bloomgarden is repped by Innovative Artists and Grandview. Cartol is repped by Jerry ML and Lizzy Cancino. Hitchcock is repped by UTA. Baker is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.