Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past – The Hamden Journal

Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise.

Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate. This time, Gunvalson will be sans RHOC co-star Tamra Judge, who has returned to the main show. However, Gunvalson will be joined by Gretchen Rossi who held an orange between Season 4 and Season 8.

Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame is also returning to the RHUGT world and becoming the ultimate Peacock girl as she is also part of the streamer’s The Traitors cast. Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer Meyer is taking her first trip in the all-stars show.

The peaches of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, will also be reprising their appearances on RHUGT Season 4.

Joining the trip for the first time is Alex McCord who was an OG cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. McCord left RHONY after four seasons and has been living in Australia far from the Bravo spotlight and NYC social scene.

Caroline Manzo is also making her way back into reality TV joining RHUGT. The former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was an OG cast member of RHONJ making it through the first five seasons of the franchise before landing a spinoff on Bravo titled Manzo’d with Children that ran for 3 seasons.

We hear the housewives will be traveling to Marrakesh to film this season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.