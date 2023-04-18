Peacock Orders ‘Love Island Games’ Spinoff

Peacock is returning to Love Island after ordering the first spinoff series for the international reality TV phenomenon.

Love Island Games from ITV Entertainment is set to premiere this fall and will bring together popular islanders from the U.S. version and other international iterations of the reality TV phenomenon for a second shot at love. A premiere date has not yet been set.

Peacock will be banking on a tried and true format that has made Love Island a ratings success beyond the U.S. market, in the U.K, Australia, Germany, Denmark and, in all, 26 global markets. That format sees a group of single people descend on a resort and try to couple up and remain in the game, with viewers having a say on which contestants stick around.

The winner of the spinoff series after a series of team and couples’ games and challenges will be crowned the champion of Love Island Games. The first season of the spinoff show will debut after Peacock’s upcoming fifth season of Love Island USA.

The fourth season of the hit reality series is Peacock’s most-viewed original reality competition series after the show, produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment, aired on CBS for three seasons. The network brought Love Island to the U.S. in 2019, when the show was at its peak popularity in the U.K.

Details around cast, schedule and location for the Love Island Games production will be announced at a later date. The spinoff series will be executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

The Love Island format is owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment, and distributed by ITV Studios.

