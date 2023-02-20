Peacock Format ‘Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne’ Producer In The Works – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has ordered a reality format in which fluid couples and singletons explore their sexuality on an island from the producer of Hulu docuseries Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne.

Fremantle-backed UK producer Naked is behind the as-yet-untitled show, which has had working titles including My Tropical Romance.

In the show, which is still early stages and will film in the U.S., couples and singletons head to a tropical island to explore their relationships.

The show is seeking couples and single people who are adventurous and open-minded, with a fluid approach to dating and an interest in exploring non-monogamous relationships.

Exec producers for Naked are James Lessell, Matt Cox, Tom O’Brien and Simon Andreae.

Naked produced Hulu / BBC Three’s Planet Sex With Cara Delvingne in which the host – a model, actress and LGBTQ+ advocate – explores modern sexuality in a range of settings, attending masturbation seminars, going to a porn library and being given a blood test during an orgasm. Naked also produces formats including The Apprentice UK and Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain.

Peacock’s format, which will enter production later this year, represent the NBCUniversal streamer’s latest entertainment bet. Other Peacock reality shows including Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors, Paris Hilton’s Paris in Love, competition Baking It and Real Housewives spin-off The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.