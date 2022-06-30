Peacock Drops Series Spinoff From Mike Schur – The Hamden Journal

Field of Dreams has struck out at Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer has dropped its series reboot of the classic Kevin Costner baseball movie, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

The project, which comes from The Good Place creator Michael Schur, the film’s producer Lawrence Gordon and Universal TV, had been handed a straight-to-series order in August 2021.

It’s believed that there were difficulties casting the series and Universal TV is now shopping the series to other broadcasters and platforms.

Written by Schur, the series was set to reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that made the movie so enduring and beloved.

The pickup came amid a surge in popularity for the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner following baseball’s “Field of Dreams” game last summer between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which aired in primetime on Fox. It was the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball telecast on any network since 2005, according to Nielsen, and Fox’s most-streamed regular-season game in its history.

Schur was set to executive produce the series via his Fremulon banner, along with Gordon for The Gordon Company, David Miner and former The Good Place EP Morgan Sackett.

The 1989 sports fantasy Field of Dreams was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson and based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. It starred Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his Iowa cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends.