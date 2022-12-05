Peacock at 18 Million Padi Subscribers, Says NBCU CEO Jeff Shell – The Hamden Journal

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Peacock has more than 18 million paid subscribers as of today, a nice bump from the 15 million it announced for the quarter ended Sept. 30, driven by programming migrated from Hulu, sports and Universal movies.

He threw down the gauntlet to a Disney company currently in a bit of disarray, saying Universal now rivals Disney in animation, a key for IP that drives theme parks, among others things. In a Q&A today at the UBS media conference, he said he also said he anticipates a big chunk of money coming in from Disney to buy in the rest of Hulu.

“We have a put, they have a call,” with the process starting at the end of 2023, resolving in early 2024. “It’s worth a lot of money and I think there’s no indication that anything else is going to happen than Disney writing us us a big check.”

