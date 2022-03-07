Peabody Energy Corp.
BTU,
shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
GS,
The financing will support Peabody Energy’s potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict resulting in “unprecedented upward volatility” in pricing of Newcastle coal, the price benchmark for seaborne thermal coal in the Asia-Pacific region. Other than 1.9 million metric tons at its Wambo Underground Mine in Australia priced at $84 per metric ton, export sales from Peabody’s seaborne thermal segment are largely unpriced and will benefit if the current pricing environment persists, Peabody said.
Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments
Peabody Energy Corp.