PBS was the top winner in the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards on Tuesday, with four honors for outstanding broadcast and digital reporting in the public interest.

Amazon Studios and Apple were first-time winners, while CBS News, The New York Times and HBO also won awards.

PBS’s wins were for an Independent Lens look into the first term of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, while POV won for coverage of Kenyan political activist Softie and the documentary Through the Night. Frontline, NPR and Planet Money won for Waste Land, an audio investigation into the oil industry and plastic recycling.

CBS News and anchor Norah O’Donnell were honored for the report on sexual assault in the U.S. military, and The New York Times won for a documentary film on the January 6th Capitol insurrection. HBO’s award was for Nanfu Wang’s In the Same Breath, about the misinformation by the Chinese and U.S. governments at the outset of the Covid pandemic. Vice News also won for The Shockwave, about the August, 2020 explosion at the Port of Beirut.

Apple TV’s award was for The Line, a six part audio documentary on modern warfare, produced in partnership with Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. Amazon Studios won for Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s documentary My Name Is Pauli Murray.

Judy Woodruff and Sanjay Gupta announced the awards at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday. The jurors for the annual honors were Mark Whitaker (who chaired), Nina Alvarez, David Bauder, Andy Bowers, Ann Cooper, Pam Hogan, Lee Kamlet, Shelagh Leahy and Geraldine Moriba.

The complete list:

99% Invisible/Stitcher Media/PRX According to Need

The History Channel/WNYC Studios/KOSU Blindspot: Tulsa Burning

The New York Times Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol

KXTV Sacramento & Brandon Rittiman FIRE – POWER – MONEY: Holding PG&E Accountable

HBO Documentary Films In The Same Breath

KARE11 Minneapolis/St. Paul & A.J. Lagoe Cruel & Unusual 2020-2021

CBS News Military Sexual Assault: Norah O’Donnell Investigates

Amazon Studios/Participant Media/Storyville Films My Name Is Pauli Murray

PBS/Independent Lens/Topic Philly D.A

KNXV Phoenix & Dave Biscobing Full Disclosure & Politically Charged

POV on PBS/American Documentary, Inc /LBx Africa Softie 2020-2021

Apple/Jigsaw Productions The Line 2020-2021

NBC Bay Area (KNTV) The Moms of Magnolia Street 2020-2021

Vice News The Shockwave

POV on PBS | American Documentary, Inc | Third Shift Media Through the Night

NPR | Planet Money | FRONTLINE on PBS & Laura Sullivan Waste Land