Payton Gendron’s manifesto featured anti-Semitic Fox News meme

The white supremacist manifesto that authorities believe to be the work of Buffalo supermarket shooter Payton Gendron included an anti-Semitic meme attacking Fox News and its owner Rupert Murdoch.

The meme — which also attacked CNN and the New York Times — alleged that Murdoch, who also owns The Post, has Jewish ancestry, and featured the headshots of Jewish employees of all three media companies.

Gendron claimed in the 180-page diatribe that he was “radicalized” on the internet while he was bored during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron’s manifesto contained an anti-Semitic meme about Fox News and owner Rupert Murdoch. Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP

A memorial to the ten victims near the scene of the fatal shooting in Buffalo on May 15, 2022. James Keivom for New York Post

People gathered for a vigil for the shooting victims at the Tops supermarket. James Keivom for New York Post

Through his “research,” the self-described white supremacist and anti-Semite came to see low white birth rates around the world as a “crisis” that “will ultimately result in the complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people,” he wrote.

Investigators believe the manifesto is authentic and matches key personal details of the suspect and how the crime unfolded, according to law enforcement sources.