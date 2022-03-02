Paysafe’s Stock Jumps as Sales Come in Strong

Text size





Paysafe’s financial forecasts were in line with expectations.

Paysafe stock jumped Wednesday after the online payments company reported sales that were higher than Wall Street had penciled in and beat a previous forecast by the management.

Paysafe reported revenue of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter, above analysts’ consensus forecast of $357 million. When the company reported its third-quarter earnings in November, management told investors to expect revenue of up to $365 million.