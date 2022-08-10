Paysafe’s Earnings Were Good. Here’s Why the Stock Is Plummeting.

Text size





Paysafe reduced its full-year forecasts for both revenue and adjusted Ebitda.

Dreamstime





Paysafe



reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday but the stock fell because the online payments company slashed its full-year financial forecasts.

Paysafe



(ticker: PSFE) reported earnings of 5 cents a share in the second quarter, beating the consensus of 3 cents among analysts tracked by

FactSet

.

Revenue of $379 million was also above analysts’ estimates of $375.5 million.