Paysafe Stock Rises as New CEO Lowthers Is Appointed

stock rose Friday as the online payments company named Bruce Lowthers as its new chief executive officer and reiterated its quarterly and full-year guidance.

Lowthers, who succeeds Philip McHugh, joins Paysafe after a 15-year tenure at fintech company

Fidelity National Information Services

.

Shares of Paysafe (ticker: PSFE) rose by more than 4% to $3.13 on Friday. Coming into the trading session, the stock has slumped more than 23% year to date and 78% over the past 12 months.

Lowthers will join the company on May 1.

Along with the new CEO announcement, Paysafe reaffirmed its full-year and first-quarter guidance for revenue and adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

For the March quarter, the company estimated $355 million to $365 million in sales and adjusted Ebitda in the range of $95 million to $100 million.

Paysafe is expected to report first-quarter results on May 11.

“Paysafe is at an exciting inflection point on its journey and we are confident Bruce is the right leader to take it to the next level of growth,” said Daniel Henson, the newly appointed non-executive chairman of Paysafe’s board.

McHugh will be stepping down as CEO and as a member of the board.

Paysafe went public just more than a year ago after completing a $9 billion merger with investor Bill Foley’s SPAC Foley Trasimene.

