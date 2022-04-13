PayPal’s Stock Is Falling Because Its CFO Is Moving to Walmart

Text size





Gabrielle Rabinovitch will be PayPal’s interim CFO.

said late Tuesday it named John Rainey as its chief financial officer, marking a setback for





PayPal Holdings

,

where he holds the same position.

Rainey steps into his new role on June 6.





PayPal



said Rainey will remain with it until late May to make possible an orderly transition. Gabrielle Rabinovitch, senior vice president for corporate finance and investor relations, will serve as interim CFO while PayPal looks for a permanent successor.