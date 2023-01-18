PayPal’s ‘baggage’ sparks downgrade of its stock

The financial-technology category is “better positioned” than many other pockets of tech to post a strong 2023, according to an analyst, but some names could fare better than others.

As SMBC Nikko Securities America analyst Andrew Bauch upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

and Marqeta Inc.

Wednesday, he also downgraded shares of PayPal Holdings Inc.

and now has a bearish stance on that stock. Bauch worries about PayPal’s vulnerability to market-share losses for its branded checkout business.