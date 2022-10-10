PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade

Shares of PayPal  (PYPL)  on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows.

A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound.

Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining users over misinformation.

The documents that were reportedly leaked were marked, “Last Updated on November 3, 2022” — suggesting the change may have gone into effect in less than a month.

The company has said that it was an error and that “this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy.”