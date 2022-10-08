PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal  (PYPL)  is in trouble. 

The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. 

Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion.

Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown in recent months as fears of a recession have taken precedence over all other considerations with investors. 

Investors fear that the aggressive increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to tame inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years, will lead to a so-called hard landing for the economy. 