PayPal Is Down 61% This Year

PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares shed over 61% year-to-date. The shares have lost 5.5% in the last month and over 11% over the previous six months.

On November 29, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane said Salesforce, Inc’s (NYSE: CRM) new data shows Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Pay growing at an “extremely rapid pace,” up 52% Y/Y month-to-date in November globally and 59% Y/Y in the U.S. while, over the same period, PayPal adoption has fallen 8% globally and 4% in the U.S.

Also Read: PayPal Draws Regulatory Action Over Contractual Norms; Could Be Liable To Penalty Upto 10% Of revenue

Despite the divergence in growth rates, PayPal remains a much larger payment type making up 16% of global e-commerce purchases versus Apple Pay’s 5%.

Keane continues to expect that PayPal will face the steepest competition from Apple Pay in the coming months and years, “a belief that strengthened after his review of Salesforce’s holiday spending data.”

While Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri’s Black Friday survey showcased PayPal’s e-commerce dominance, with PayPal core and Venmo accounting for 34.9% of Black Friday online payment practices, commanding the third place, with credit and debit leading.

PayPal reported third-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, up 11% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $6.82 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $1.08 beat the consensus of $0.96.

PayPal expects full-year revenue to grow 8.5% Y/Y to $27.5 billion (vs. consensus $27.8 billion). It sees adjusted EPS of $4.07 – $4.09 (vs. consensus $3.93).

PayPal guided Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.18 – $1.20 (vs. consensus $0.18). The company sees revenue hitting $7.375 billion, up 7% Y/Y (vs. consensus $7.74 billion).

Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 4.39% at $75.03 on the last check Friday.

