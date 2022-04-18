Paying Your Taxes Can Be Good for Crypto and Stocks

Text size
Tax day in the U.S. is, admittedly, not one of Americans’ favorite days. Even if refunds are expected, there is still the pressure of filing the correct forms with the correct math at the correct time. (If you need more time, read this.)
Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, pointed out in a report on Sunday that this particular tax day will be more painful than most. For starters, stock returns were great in 2021. The
S&P 500
rose 29% and has risen more than 20% for three consecutive years. That performance creates the potential for huge capital gains.
Then there are cryptocurrencies. “Crypto taxable gains are being more carefully checked by IRS,” added Lee. And the crypto market grew by more than $1 trillion in 2021, according to his math. That’s another tax bite.
Lee figures capital-gains tax owed could be as high as $800 billion. That’s a huge number and multiples of what’s owed in a more normal year. Lee also figures that in recent weeks Americans have been selling stocks, bonds, and cryptos to raise cash to pay all the taxes coming due.
There’s a silver lining for investors, though. Once taxes are paid, that selling pressure is gone, a tailwind for the market and a small consolation prize investors can console themselves with after cutting big checks to the government.
—Al Root
*** Join Barron’s senior managing editor Lauren R. Rublin and associate editor Andrew Bary today at noon as they discuss the outlook for bonds in a rising-yield environment. Sign up here.
***
Zelensky Defiant as Ukraine Forces Refuse to Quit Mariupol
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country wouldn’t back down in the fight against Russia’s invasion, which has refocused on the eastern region of Donbas as Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol refused to acquiesce to a Sunday deadline to surrender to Russian forces.
- Zelensky told CNN’s State of the Union the country would continue to fight, calling Donbas a critical battle that could influence the course of the war. “Ukraine and the people of our state are absolutely clear: We don’t want anyone else’s territory, and we are not going to give up our own.”
- The Ukrainian leader also said President Joe Biden should visit Ukraine, and repeated his pleas for more weapons quickly. Biden has approved $800 million more in military aid for Ukraine, including helicopters, Javelin missiles, and heavy artillery, bringing total U.S. assistance to $2.5 billion.
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC’s This Week that the country has a $5 billion a month deficit and needs financial help for people there as well as refugees. World Bank economists estimate the economy will shrink 45% this year, the Washington Post reported.
- David Beasley, head of the United Nations’ World Food Program, told CBS’s Face the Nation there is “no question” that starvation is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine, which ordinarily grows enough food to feed 400 million people worldwide, including half the grain WFP buys to feed 125 million.
What’s Next: Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe, told CBS there is immense pressure on Russia’s military to deliver Mariupol ahead of May 9, when Russia plans a huge parade in Red Square. “Obviously, they need to have something to parade.”
—Janet H. Cho
***
Tech on Deck: Netflix, IBM, and Snap to Report Earnings
Wall Street banks got their turn last week, so now it is time for big tech company earnings, kicking off with heavy hitters including Netflix, IBM and Snap. In all, 67 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report results.
-
Netflix
has exposure to the Russia market, where it has shut down services. It could lose one million to two million subscribers there in the first half, according to estimates by JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth.
-
The streaming company already said it expected to add only 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter, and its shares are down 43% year-to-date. It reports after the closing bell Tuesday.
-
IBM
also reports Tuesday. It is seen as better positioned than most enterprise hardware companies to weather an economic slowdown, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring, who said just 20% of its revenue is tied to hardware. Shares are down 5% this year.
-
Disappearing message app
Snap
reports on Thursday, and analysts will be looking closely at the number of daily active users. Shares are down 29% this year.
What’s Next:
Tesla
also reports this week on Wednesday, and its Shanghai production factory is slated to reopen after China’s Covid-19 lockdowns in March. The reopening could happen under a closed-loop system where workers agree to live on site and be regularly tested for Covid-19.
—Janet H. Cho
***
Unionization Talk at Etsy, Apple After Recent Successes
Recent unionization votes at
Starbucks
and
Amazon.com
’s
warehouse in New York are encouraging others, including the people who sell merchandise on
Etsy
and workers at
Apple
’s
store in New York’s Grand Central Station.
- Etsy sellers have already been striking since April 11 to protest the platform’s 30% fee increase. Strike organizers told CNBC they are discussing forming a union after successes at Starbucks and Amazon locations. Etsy didn’t respond to a request for comment by Barron’s.
- Organizer Mattie Boyd told Barron’s they’re hopeful Etsy will accept their offer to discuss the issues. “We’re also exploring various other avenues toward empowering sellers collectively on the platform.”
- Apple workers said they want to unionize for direct bargaining power with the company’s Grand Central store, saying while the cost of living has increased in New York, the pay hasn’t kept pace, demanding “a seat at the table.”
- The Apple workers are coordinating with Workers United, a national labor union that has also worked with Starbucks workers. They are calling themselves Fruit Stand Workers United and are collecting signatures. Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment by Barron’s.
What’s Next: Workers at three other Apple retail locations are considering forming a union, the Washington Post reported. That would add to a wave of unionization efforts at Starbucks, Amazon,
Activision Blizzard
and other companies as the labor market undergoes a postpandemic evolution.
—Liz Moyer
***
At IMF-World Bank, Focus on Conflict Risks for Global Economy
The spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank starts today in Washington, D.C., where the agenda will focus on conflict, Covid-19 and climate change and the challenges they pose for developing nations.
- Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, is a featured speaker, as is David Malpass, president of the World Bank. Other speakers include activist Malala Yousafzai, Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, and UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.
-
Georgieva and Malpass will talk on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time about the response to global shocks and managing uncertainty. The digital revolution will be explored during a live stream event at 11 a.m. on Wednesday with speakers including
Mastercard
CEO Michael Miebach.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will take part in a debate on the global economy with European Central Bank Chair Christine Lagarde and others at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Fed officials enter a quiet period on Friday ahead of their next policy meeting in early May.
- The Fed is expected to raise rates by a half-point in May, an outlook reinforced by the public comments of various Fed officials since their March meeting. The central bank is also expected to agree to shrink its bondholdings by $95 billion a month beginning as early as June.
What’s Next: Powell is also scheduled to make opening remarks Thursday at an 11 a.m. meeting of the Volcker Alliance and Penn Institute for Urban Research on the topic of inflation and recession risks for cities and states, as the U.S. experiences the hottest inflation in decades.
—Liz Moyer
***
MarketWatch Wants to Hear From You
I’m a new homeowner. What kind of tax breaks can I expect?
A MarketWatch correspondent will answer this question soon. Meanwhile, send any questions you would like answered to [email protected]
***
—Newsletter edited by Liz Moyer, Joe Woelfel, Stacy Ozol