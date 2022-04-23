Paulina Gretzky shares photos from wedding to Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky shared photos to Instagram from her wedding to Dustin Johnson. (Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky ties the knot today. The actress is set to marry American pro golfer Dustin Johnson at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee — and Gretzky has given her followers a peek inside her pre-wedding festivities through Instagram.

Yesterday, the bride-to-be, who got engaged to Johnson in 2013 and shares two sons with the athlete, took to her Instagram Story to post snaps of a beautiful dock house decorated with the initials P and D, festooned with pretty pink flowers and shimmering disco ball accents.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates her wedding to Dustin Johnson. (Photo: Instagram/Paulina Gretzky)

Inside the dock house, Gretzky snapped shots of her family and friends enjoying a delicious looking spread that included a charcuterie board, fresh vegetables, french fries and lots of rosé.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates her wedding to Dustin Johnson. (Photo: Instagram/Paulina Gretzky)

The celeb posed for photos with family and friends, wearing a white suit dress that featured skin-baring cutouts and glitzy silver bows that matched her bow-topped silver heels.

The 33 year old shared a photo of her rehearsal dinner table covered in crystal glasses and white flowers as well as a romantic note and bouquets of white roses from her husband-to-be, Johnson.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates her wedding to Dustin Johnson. (Photo: Instagram/Paulina Gretzky)

The note reads “Paulina, you are the love of my life. I’m counting the seconds until I marry you. I love you to the moon and back. Xo, Dustin.”

In addition to sharing moments from the big day, Gretzky gave her followers a look at the couple’s pre-wedding events.

Her Instagram Story kicked off with footage showing her sitting on a private jet with girlfriends.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates her wedding to Dustin Johnson. (Photo: Instagram/Paulina Gretzky)

“She’s ready,” Gretzky captioned her first post of many, showing the actress in a white halter top, denim shorts and sparkly blue and purple boots.

The bride-to-be included a clip of her stepping off the plane with the song “Going To the Chapel” by The Paragons playing in the background. She and Johnson, 37, are later seen walking hand-in-hand outside.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates her wedding to Dustin Johnson. (Photo: Instagram/Paulina Gretzky)

Gretzky has even teased details of her wedding in the past. In a post from April 2021, Gretzky was seen with Vera Wang and documented her experience at the designer’s bridal boutique in New York City.

In 2014, Gretzky gushed over her relationship with Johnson in an interview with Golf Digest. At the time, the couple had hoped to wed the following year.

“The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin,” she explained. “It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”