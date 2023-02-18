Paul Wesley Files For Divorce From Ines de Ramon Amid Her Rumored Romance With Brad Pitt

Paul Wesley is moving forward with his divorce from ex Ines de Ramon.

About five months after the Vampire Diaries actor and jewelry designer announced their breakup, Paul filed divorce papers with the Los Angeles Superior Court to end their four-year marriage. According to the court document obtained by E! News Feb. 17, Paul—who didn’t fill out a request for spousal support—cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.

The 40-year-old listed their date of separation as “TBD,” though a rep for the couple told E! News in September that they had broken up in the spring of 2022.

“The decision to separate is mutual,” the rep said. “They request privacy at this time.”

Paul and Ines tied the knot in August 2018, per the filing, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until a year later at the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

Prior to their relationship, Paul was married to Beautiful People actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.

Brad Pitt’s Birthday Dinner With Ines de Ramon

Since Ines’ breakup with the actor last year, she has been seen getting close to Brad Pitt. In fact, the pair celebrated his birthday in December with a group dinner at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles.

“Brad and Ines walked out carrying lots of bags and gifts that they loaded to their car,” an eyewitness shared with E! News at the time. “Brad was seen wrapping his arm around Ines and pulling her in close to him.”

After reporting in November that the stars had been dating for a few months, People recently reported that Brad sent Ines flowers and a baguette for Valentine’s Day.

Yet, neither have publicly spoken about the nature of their relationship, and a source told E! News in December that Brad and Ines simply “like each other’s company.”

Paul, meanwhile, was photographed kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg during a trip to Italy in November 2022.

Ines does not have a rep to speak on her behalf about the divorce.