Paul Ryan Reality Checks Donald Trump Supporters With A Stark Reminder

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Tuesday doubled down on his view that Donald Trump is totally the wrong candidate to represent the GOP in the 2024 election.

In an interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, Ryan suggested the “new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter and it’s really clear the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump but they like Republicans.”

“So I think anybody not named Trump, I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us,” he added.

The GOP is “going to want to win the White House so badly and beat the Democrats, and we know we’re so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with suburban voters that we’re gonna want to win.”

Ryan pointed to Republican losses under Trump: “My party hasn’t lost this much, this fast than we have with Trump. We lost the House, the Senate, the White House in the space of two years. I don’t want to repeat that, I want to win.”

Earlier this month, Ryan suggested “the only reason he stays where he is is because everybody’s afraid of him” and “afraid of him going after them, hurting their own ambition.”

Ryan, who has enjoyed a fraught relationship with Trump, also predicted the GOP can win back control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections, and said he felt “pretty good as well” about Republicans taking the Senate.

Watch the interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

