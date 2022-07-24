Paul Rudd, Jonathan Reed Tease At Comic-Con – The Hamden Journal

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd joined co-stars Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed at Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday to tease the upcoming Marvel film with a new for-the-room clip.

The segment begins with Scott aka Ant-Man (Rudd) reading his book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to a crowd in a bookstore when he receives a call that his daughter Cassie (Newton) is in jail. Scott tells her that she shouldn’t try to be a hero, before the two of them and the Pim family get sucked into the quantum realm and separated, with a voice-over by a man revealed to be He Who Remains, played by Majors.

Reed said during tonight’s brief panel that the new film will introduce viewers to “a lot of new characters” and “explore the quantum realm, which is not always what you think it is.”

Rudd said that the new film finds Scott “pretty pleased with himself and his role in saving the universe” — “cooling out” and busying himself with work in the aftermath.

Lilly said that after learning “how capable” her character Hope van Dyne aka Wasp was in past films, she was able to home in this time around on “her vulnerabilities and fragilities, and how she has to face those things.”

Newton added that Scott’s daughter Cassie is “just becoming who she is supposed to be,” with Majors deadpanning that “there will be conquering” as his villain Kang the Conqueror is introduced.

The new film produced by Marvel Studios is the the third Ant-Man pic on the heels of 2015’s first film and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Reed directed from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also featuring in the cast.

Plans for a third Ant-Man film were first confirmed in November 2019. Quantumania is slated for release on February 17.