Paul Rudd & Jonathan Majors Tease Big Consequences – The Hamden Journal

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is about to hit theaters, kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang and his family face off against Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror.

Majors’ character, who was briefly introduced at the end of Loki Season 1, is expected to be a major force in Phase 5 of the MCU. During the Ant Man 3 premiere in Los Angeles, Rudd told The Hamden Journal that his arrival “is going to set the table and the tone for everything that’s about to come.”

“It’s big, and it’s got some real threat to it,” he added.

In Loki, audiences discovered that He Who Remains (one Kang variant) is the last director of the Time Variance Authority. He is tasked with guarding the Sacred Timeline and preventing the return of his counterparts. The Kang that viewers will meet in Ant Man 3 is another variant of the character.

Majors called the character “incredible” to step into, but explained that the way he’s being introduced into the MCU might be even more important — teasing that this is only the beginning for Kang.

“This is this is not an Avengers film. So it’s not as if Kang is going up against multiple Avengers, which we are looking forward to,” he said. “He’s going up against one.This particular Avenger, Scott Lang…is, in my opinion, our most humble, our most human hero going up against essentially the biggest bad of the phase. You learn so much, and that chemistry begins to push the phase forward…so it’s quite exciting.”

Ant Man 3 opens in theaters Friday. Watch the entire interview with Rudd & Majors below.