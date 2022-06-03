Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant lead Twitter reaction to Game 1 of 2022 NBA Finals

Paul Pierce among those fired up for Celtics after Game 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The last player to earn Finals MVP for the Boston Celtics is fired up.

Paul Pierce was among many players, both former and current, to chime in via Twitter on the outcome of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, a 120-108 win for Boston over the Golden State Warriors in which the C’s outscored the Dubs, 40-16, in the fourth quarter.

Former Warriors star Kevin Durant, who left Golden State after three seasons and two titles for the Brooklyn Nets to team up with ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving, was impressed with the level of basketball being played:

Another 2008 champion for the Celtics, Kendrick Perkins, made sure to get some additional thoughts on the game out there before his appearance on the NBC Sports Boston postgame show:

Longtime NBA player Corey Brewer, who won a pair of NCAA championships at Florida with Al Horford, was clearly excited for his former teammate on the eve of his birthday:

Outside of the NBA, plenty of other Boston-area athletes appear to have hopped on the Celtics’ bandwagon. New England Patriots star Matt Judon is counting down the wins to a title:

Like Judon, Jonnu Smith appears to be bleeding green: