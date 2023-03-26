Paul Pierce has great reaction to Jaylen Brown’s huge dunk vs. Spurs

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
WATCH: Pierce has great reaction to Jaylen’s huge dunk vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jaylen Brown made Paul Pierce proud during Sunday’s Celtics-Spurs showdown at TD Garden.
Sitting courtside, Pierce watched as Brown threw down an emphatic dunk during the second quarter. The C’s great was in awe of the slam, which also prompted great reactions from Boston’s bench and the fans at TD Garden.
Watch below:
Brown put on a show in the first half against San Antonio. The 26-year-old tallied 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting through the first two frames to go with five rebounds and three assists.