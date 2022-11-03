Paul Pelosi released from hospital following hammer attack: report

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was released from the hospital Thursday, six days after a maniac broke into his home and struck him in the head with a hammer, according to a report.

Paul Pelosi, 82, spent nearly a week recovering at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center Intensive Care Unit, a source told CNN. A spokesperson for Pelosi did not immediately return a request for comment from The Post.

David DePape, 42, was busted after he allegedly broke into the San Francisco home to look for the Democratic Speaker. He then allegedly attacked her husband, who suffered a skull fracture and immediately underwent surgery.

Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery.

DePape pleaded not guilty to 10 different state charges Tuesday — after already being slapped with federal charges that carry a prison sentence of 50 years.

Security flanked the Pelosi home Thursday. David G. McIntyre

DePape used the hammer to break a glass door at the home, cops said. The conspiracy theorist then shouted, “Where’s Nancy?”

The California politician was not home at the time. DePape then attacked her husband.

The Pelosi family has said little since the attack, mostly thanking people for their support and providing brief updates on their patriarch’s health.

Nancy Pelosi seen at her home Thursday. David G. McIntyre

DePape is currently locked up in San Francisco jail without bail after spending time in the hospital himself.

He was on a “suicide mission” that targeted “several prominent state and federal politicians,” according to the San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.