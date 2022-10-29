Paul Pelosi made 911 call from bathroom during break-in

Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 from the bathroom of his San Francisco home — saving himself from a maniac who broke in and smashed his skull with a hammer — because he’d left his phone there to charge, according to reports.

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked alleged attacker David DePape if he could use the restroom, Politico reported.

After calling 911, Pelosi stayed on the line and discretely alerted dispatcher Heather Grimes to the break-in by speaking in code.

“What’s going on? Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?” Pelosi reportedly said while on the call.

The 911 caller “doesn’t know who the male is, but he advises that his name is David and then [said] he is a friend,” a dispatcher told a police car, the Los Angeles Times reported. The dispatcher added that the caller “sounded somewhat confused.”

Pelosi spoke in coded language because DePape knew that he was on the phone, a San Francisco law enforcement source told the Times.

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked alleged attacker David DePape if he could use the restroom, and called 911, Politico reported. AP

After calling 911, Pelosi stayed on the line and discretely alerted dispatcher Heather Grimes to the break-in by speaking in code. AP

David Dapape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home and attacked Paul Pelosi. AP

When officers arrived at the scene, Pelosi, 82, and DePape each had a hand on the hammer, authorities said.

After the attack, Pelosi “underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.