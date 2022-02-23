Paul O’Neill on reaction to Yankees retiring his number: ‘I dropped the phone’

Paul O’Neill throws first pitch

Paul O’Neill did his normal morning routine — working out, eating breakfast and getting ready for the day. But one phone call changed it for the better.

The Yankees announced that O’Neill’s No. 21 would be the latest number placed in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium.

“I got a call from [senior vice president of marketing] Debbie Tymon, who I speak to once in a while anyway with functions and things,” O’Neill told reporters on Wednesday. “It wasn’t an immediate thing. We were having a conversation. Then, she broke me the news.

“I basically dropped the phone. My wife got into tears. She told me that Hal Steinbrenner would be calling me, which he did later in the day. Just a day I won’t ever forget because just how my kids took it, my wife took it, my entire family.”

I mean, how else would you react when you hear your number will be placed among some of the best to ever don pinstripes?

The history of the Yankees is something O’Neill said he noticed right away when he left Cincinnati via trade and ended up in the Bronx. But he never thought he’d make enough of an impact to sit next to the likes of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

“I had the opportunity to meet Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra and had a relationship with Whitey Ford and talks,” O’Neill explained. “It’s just like those were great memories for me and you never put yourself in a position where you ever think you’re going to achieve something that those great, great players did.

“To have something like this, many times playing and now even doing games in the booth, you look up at that wall at those numbers and they’re associated with certain names. To have that, to look up there at some point and see a 21, that means so much to me. Definitely the highest honor that I can think that happens. I can’t thank the Yankees enough.”

But what O’Neill was a very big part of was a 90s dynasty that won four World Series in five seasons — something that a team might not be able to do again. O’Neill’s consistent bat and solid outfield play was a key reason why the Yanks were so good in those years.

“A lot of good things happened in the short period of time there. You win four World Series in five years, when’s that going to happen again? I’m proud to be associated with those teams and especially with those guys who are out in Monument Park there now,” he said.

In 1,254 games with the Yankees, O’Neill slashed .303/.377/.492 with 185 homers and 858 RBI. He was a four-time All-Star as well.

O’Neill hung up his cleats in 2001.