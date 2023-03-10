Paul Murdaugh seen in drunken video partying underage in Bahamas

Two UK pals have shared a video of their drunken night with a then-underage Paul Murdaugh during a 2017 vacation in the Bahamas – and revealed that he begged them to take the wild clip off social media just months after his booze-fuelled 2019 boat crash.

Adam Pink and Max Burton said they met Murdaugh and his then-girlfriend Morgan Doughty in Nassau and kept in touch over the years after they all enjoyed a boozy vacation together, Fox News Digital reported.

The bricklayers — who have some 200,000 followers on their TikTok page — claimed they only learned about the sensational murders of Paul and his mom, Maggie, at the hands of his dad, Alex Murdaugh, when a new Netflix recently dropped.

Pink also said he had no clue about the Feb. 23, 2019, accident in which an allegedly drunken Paul crashed a boat carrying 20-year-old Mallory and five other young people near Parris Island.





British TikTokers Adam Pink and Max Burton have shared video they shot of Paul Murdaugh in the Bahamas, years before he was murdered by his dad, Alex.

The young woman’s body was found a week after the crash, which left Doughty injured.

In August of that year, just months after the fatal accident, Burrton said he decided to post the video of Paul’s boozy antics in the Bahamas for a “Throwback Thursday.”

“That was when I tagged him and Morgan, and then I received that message from him,” he told Fox News Digital.

“Obviously, we didn’t know anything had happened or anything like that.”





The two bricklayers say they had no idea about his death until they came across the new Netflix docuseries, “The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.”

He said Paul asked him on Instagram to take the clip down, curiously insisting: “Me and that girl are no longer dating and are not supposed to have any contact.”

Video shared by Pink and Burton shows an under-21 Paul hamming it up for the camera as he stands behind a bar — with Doughty drinking at his side and the hit pub song by LMFAO “Shots” blaring in the background.

“I think I’m coming to England and I’ll be there and I’m gonna learn the accent and learn how to work it — and me and my boys are gonna have a good time!” Paul says in the clip after being asked what he thinks of the British.

The social media duo, who traveled to Nassau in 2017 to visit a friend who was working on the luxury Baha Mar hotel, said Paul walked up to them at a hot spot called Senor Frogs.

Despite their age difference of more than 10 years, they said they hit it off with Paul, adding that they never met his drunken alter ego, “Timmy,” at the time.

“He just seemed like a confident young man that wanted to have fun and that come across in the conversations that we had, you know, throughout the years as well,” Pink told Fox News Digital.

“We just sort of connected straight from the off and just kept in touch,” Burton added.





Paul asked Burton to remove the video in 2019 — months after his deadly boat crash.

In February, Pink was scrolling through Netflix when he noticed a new show, “The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” which featured a photo of Paul and Doughty.

“It was in the U.K. top 10, it was in the top 3, I see a picture of Paul and Morgan. I literally couldn’t believe my eyes,” Pink told the news outlet, adding that he quickly called Burton about his find.

“Especially on a TV series documentary, looking at that, you could think Paul was a nasty guy from some of the things that was said and obviously that was done,” Pink told Fox News Digital.

“But from our point of view, the Paul that we knew just seemed like a nice guy,” he said.

“You have such a mixed bag of feelings because you feel so sorry for Mallory’s parents and obviously her and Morgan, everything that happened – and then you’ve got a real sad feeling of Paul dying, being shot, supposedly, by his father, and his mum dying. It’s just crazy,” Pink added.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on March 2 of two counts of murder for the brutal June 2021 executions of his 52-year-old wife and their 22-year-old son.

On Thursday, he appealed his conviction and sentence to two life terms.

At the time of his death, Paul was awaiting trial on felony drunken driving charges for the boat crash.