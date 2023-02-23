Paul Mescal, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, More – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 7:30 AM: The SAG Awards has announced the latest group of presenters for the 29th annual ceremony on Sunday. They include Ozark alum Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Severance), Zendaya (Euphoria), SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Amy Poehler (Restless Leg Tour).

PREVIOUSLY, February 21: The SAG Awards has revealed the second group of presenters at the 29th annual ceremony this weekend. Set to dole out hardware are Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh from Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson; Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams of The Fabelmans; Women Talking’s Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara; and Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva and Li Jun Li from Babylon.

PREVIOUSLY, February 15: The first batch of presenters is set for the 2023 SAG Awards.

The envelope, please: It’s Andrew Garfield, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal and Ashley Park.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Garfield will be presenting this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The others are set to give away trophies during the 29th annual gala, which is set for Sunday, February 28, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring the winners in the guild’s 15 acting categories, will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the SAG Awards nominees with five apiece. Both will vie in the marquee ensemble film award category against Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s The Fabelmans and United Artists’ Women Talking. Banshees and Fabelmans took the top film prizes at last month’s Golden Globes. See the full list of SAG Awards nominees here.

Last year, the SAG Awards helped launch several eventual Oscar winners, picking CODA in its marquee cast ensemble category along with Chastain, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur. All went on to take home Academy Awards.m

The SAG Awards announced in January that Netflix has come aboard to stream the show on its platform beginning in 2024, replacing their longtime home TNT and TBS.