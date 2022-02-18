Taking an obvious cue from the popularity of Peter Jackson’s recent “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, Paul McCartney has announced what he’s calling his “Got Back” tour, a 13-city, 14-gig outing through the U.S. that begins just a little more than two months from now.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back,” McCartney said in an announcement for the spring tour, representing his first live shows since he went out for 39 dates in 2019.

The tour will visit a mixture of stadiums and arenas. Among the former is a date May 13 at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, marking a fairly quick comeback to the area after he capped his 2019 tour with a triumphant appearance at Dodger Stadium. (See Variety‘s review of that tour finale here.)

A handful of shows take place in cities McCartney has never played before, starting with the very opening night of the tour, which takes place at the Spokane Arena. Besides that Washington city, McCartney is described as making his live debut in three other locales: Hollywood, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

He’s also hitting a few areas that may feel they’re overdue for a McCartney appearance — Baltimore, where he hasn’t played since the Beatles came through in 1964; Fort Worth, which last saw a McCartney show since his first post=Beatles outing with the “Wings Over America” tour of 1976; and Oakland, which he last visited 20 years ago.

Other venues of note range from the venerable Fenway Park in Boston to the brand new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the only location that’s getting a two-night stand.

The tour wraps up June 16 in East Rutherford, NJ, at MetLife Stadium, which hasn’t had to wait so long for a return as some of the other cities; he last played the stadium in 2016.

His “Got Back” outing ends just in time for him to get back home for any birthday celebrations. Two days after the final date, come June 18, McCartney will be turning 80.

Tickets go on sale to the general public a week from today, Fb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders can join in on a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. and lasting through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The itinerary:

Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

