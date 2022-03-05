Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo

Veteran Paul McCartney, rapper Kendrick Lamar and U.S. chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo will perform at Glastonbury in June, organisers said on Friday, after the music festival returns following a three-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

McCartney and Lamar complete the list of headliners for the main Pyramid stage at the June 22-26 festival after Billie Eilish and Diana Ross were previously announced as part of the line-up.

McCartney, who last performed at the major greenfield music event in 2004, had been due to take part in the 2020 edition of the festival before it was cancelled.

“For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history,” Britain’s BBC quoted festival co-organiser Emily Eavis as saying.

“It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury.”

McCartney will take to the stage on Saturday June 25, a week after turning 80, which will make him the festival’s oldest headliner. Eilish, Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner, will perform on the Friday night, Ross on Sunday afternoon and Lamar later that night.

Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney complete the list of headliners for the main Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury festival taking place June 22-26. Amy Harris

U.S. chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo will perform at Glastonbury after the music festival returns following a three-year absence due to the COVID pandemic. Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The festival, held in a huge field in southwest England, unveiled its first poster for this year’s event with confirmed acts also including Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Herbie Hancock.

The festival last took place in 2019. While both the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled, a virtual event was organised last May.