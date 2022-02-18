Paul McCartney 2022 ‘Got Back Tour’ To Include Stop In Los Angeles – The Hamden Journal

Paul McCartney will launch a 13-city U.S. tour in April – his first since 2019 – with a May 13 stop at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on the roster.

Called the “Got Back” tour, in sly reference to the highly rated Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, McCartney’s tour begins April 28 in Spokane, Washington, with subsequent stops in Seattle, Oakland, L.A., Syracuse, Boston and Baltimore, among others (see entire itinerary below).

The tour concludes on June 16 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the sole New York City area stop and McCartney’s first visit to MetLife since 2016.

McCartney’s tour website gives some clues about what to expect of the tour, noting, “With songs like ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Let It Be’ and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music — dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.”

The Got Back tour itinerary is as follows:

Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium