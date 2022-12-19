‘Paul Martin And The Magic Magnifying Glass’ Set For Film Adaptation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation today announced that they will team up to adapt Georges Alexander Vagan’s Christmas-set book series Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass for the big screen.

The two production companies will co-develop and produce the fantasy adventure tales into a film series for family audiences. The first film is expected for release in 2025 and the scripts are currently in development.

The family fantasy adventure follows the life of protagonist Paul Martin and his adventures in a wonderful world of Christmas and snow, the broad synopsis reads. Across books, e-books, and audiobooks, the series has sold more than 100,000 copies around the world.

Originally written in French, the books and audiobooks are available in a variety of languages including English, German, Italian and Spanish. The series includes five written novels, with a sixth currently being written by Vagan.

The animated features will be based on the extended Paul Martin universe, with the first film largely adapted from the first book in the series, Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass, which follows Paul, an 11-year-old boy, who lost his father at an early age, and loses his faith in Christmas and Saint Nicholas at the same time. By chance, he comes across a very powerful magical artifact, the Magic Magnifying Glass, which has been stolen from Saint Nicholas by his arch-enemy. Forces of evil and good start their fight for the young character’s soul.

Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation are best known for the Netflix animated feature Secret Magic Control Agency by director Aleksey Tsitsilin.

“I couldn’t ask for a better partnership to turn Paul Martin’s fantasy detective world into films fit for the screen,” Georges Alexander Vagan, author and creator of Paul Martin, said.

“The first book, and now film, introduces Paul to the world. The second, called The Order of The Star of Bethlehem returns when Paul is grown up and has become a journalist, leading an investigation of a mysterious murder. The third, The Crown of Seven Kingdoms delves even further into the battle between light, St Nicholas, and darkness, Paul’s enemy Arius. The fourth finds Paul nearing the end of his life, when his legacy depends on his grandson Jean-Pierre to save the world. The true meaning at the core of all of these stories, however, is that it is only love that can save the world.”

Lidia Chirita, Head of Sales and Co-Productions at Magic Frame Animation, added: “This magical book series is much loved already by families and children across the world and lends itself perfectly to a wintery adventure to be told through animation. There is a beautiful depth to the universe Georges has created with Paul Martin and we are looking forward to telling it to more audiences and using our signature animation styles and experienced creatives to paint a Christmas world for the screen.”