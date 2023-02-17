Paul Jerrard, Omaha coach and former NHL assistant, dies at 57

Paul Jerrard last coached in the NHL with the Calgary Flames in 2018. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Paul Jerrard, an assistant coach with the Omaha Mavericks of the NCAA, died of cancer at age 57, the team announced Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of assistant coach, Paul Jerrard,” head coach Mike Gabinet said in a team statement. “Paul had been quietly fighting a long-term battle with cancer. Our program will be forever indebted to PJ for his countless positive impact.

“PJ attacked each day with a team first attitude, vibrant enthusiasm, and an unmatched willingness to help grow and develop our young men. Knowing PJ first as my coach in pro hockey, and now having had the chance to work alongside him each day, I am beyond grateful for the lessons he shared and the loyal friendship we forged.”

Jerrard was one of the most successful Black hockey coaches and worked as an assistant in various stints for the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames organizations. He was perhaps best known for his stint with the Flames, where he focused on the defense and penalty kill from 2016-18. At the time, Jerrard was the only Black assistant coach in the league and making a case to become the second Black head coach in NHL history, joining former Chicago Blackhawks bench boss Dirk Graham.

Jerrard was drafted by the New York Rangers in the ninth round of the 1983 NHL Draft. The defenseman starred in the NCAA for Lake Superior State for four years before graduating to the NHL for five games with the Minnesota North Stars during the 1988-89 season. Jerrard played pro hockey until the 1996-97 season, finishing his career with the AHL’s Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.

The Winnipeg native leaves behind a legacy of pushing for a more diverse sport and was a constant advocate of Black and other people of color in hockey, particularly within the coaching ranks.

Jerrard is survived by his wife and two daughters.

More from Yahoo Sports