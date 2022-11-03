Paul Haggis takes stand in rape trial, says he’s ‘incredibly nervous’ but ‘very happy’ to testify

Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis took the witness stand on Wednesday in New York to defend himself against claims of sexual assault, including rape.

Publicist Haleigh Breest filed the civil lawsuit in December 2017 accusing Haggis of raping her after a movie premiere in 2013. Shortly after filing her lawsuit, three other women stepped forward to accuse Haggis of sexually assaulting them between 1996 and 2015. Haggis, who wrote and directed the Best Picture-winning film Crash, has denied all the allegations and there are no criminal charges against him.

“I’m incredibly nervous, of course, and I’m very happy,” Haggis said on the stand while fielding questions from his defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry. “Because for five years I’ve been unable to clear my name.”

Paul Haggis

Julia Nikhinson/AP/Shutterstock Paul Haggis is currently on trial in Manhattan over rape charges.

Breest testified last month that she accepted a ride home from Haggis following a premiere party on Jan. 13, 2013. Instead of taking her home, she told jurors Haggis took her to his Manhattan apartment for a drink — an offer she said she accepted because she didn’t want to offend one of her employer’s clients. Breest testified she told him “just so you know, I’m not sleeping in SoHo tonight.” Still, she said he made advances on her as soon as they arrived at his loft. Breest testified that she resisted, but Haggis forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her.

“I was like a trapped animal. There was nothing for me to do,” Breest previously said in court.

Haggis, who has maintained the encounter was consensual, did not address the accusations against on Wednesday, but he is expected to return to the stand for what could be days of further testimony.

Earlier this summer, the director was arrested in Italy after another woman accused him of sexually assaulting her. He was detained in Italy for two weeks before a judge released him.

