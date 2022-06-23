Paul Giamatti Joins ’30 Coins’ Cast For Season 2 Of HBO Max Series – The Hamden Journal

Paul Giamatti has joined the cast of 30 Coins, the Spanish mystery horror series that premiered on HBO Max in 2020 and was renewed for a second season in February. The eight-part Season 2 is now in production in Spain, Italy, the U.S., France and the UK, with a 2023 premiere date planned on HBO Max worldwide and on HBO in the U.S.

The series, which hails from Álex de la Iglesia who directs and co-writes with Jorge Guerricaechevarría, centers on Father Vergara, an exorcist, boxer and ex-convict, who is exiled by the church to a remote town in Spain. He becomes linked to a series of mysterious paranormal events in the village, and with Paco, the town’s naive mayor, and Elena, a restless veterinarian, they become caught up in a global conspiracy: a battle for control of the 30 silver coins paid to the apostle Judas Iscariot for the betrayal of Jesus of Nazareth – cursed magical relics full of unimaginable power.

In Season 2, Giamatti plays Christian Barbrow, an American tech and business billionaire, science guru, writer of sci-fi novels, and head of a mysterious brotherhood that counts amongst its members the world’s elite. He is the ultimate disruptor, but nobody knows his true intentions.

He joins returning castmembers Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Megan Montaner and Eduard Fernández, and fellow Season 2 newcomer Najwa Nimri.

The second season of 30 Coins follows on from the first. Most of the people of Pedraza have lost their minds, confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena lies in a Madrid hospital bed in a coma; Paco, shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. As horror grows around them, our group of heroes must face a new enemy.

The series is executive produced by Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat and Antony Root for HBO Max. De la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are EPs for producer Pokeepsie Films.