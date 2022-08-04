Paul Finebaum accuses Nick Saban for making excuses after championship loss

Alabama football’s 2021 season was a rollercoaster. Wins over Florida and Auburn on the road were a lot closer than many expected; and then there was the loss to Texas A&M on the road. Overall the regular season threw Crimson Tide fans for a loop.

The postseason didn’t ease any nerves. The Crimson Tide took down top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship and then lost to the Bulldogs in their second meeting of the postseason in the national title game.

Recently, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that the 2021 season was a “rebuilding year.” This is funny considering the program won the conference, only lost one game in the regular season, had the Heisman Trophy recipient starting at quarterback, and made it all the way to the College Football Playoff championship game.

Most programs would be ecstatic to have even half of those accomplishments. However, for Alabama, it is a down year.

Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s morning sports-talk show Get Up to discuss Saban’s comments. He believes it was an excuse for the loss and that this is something Saban does often to try and explain away his losses.

Alabama football under Nick Saban rarely loses. So, is it an out-of-the-box concept that there could likely be a reason for the losses? Or, as some have pointed out, could the comment have been made in jest?

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2022 college football season rapidly approaches.

